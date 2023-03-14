Salford Red Devils assistant takes up coaching role with local rugby league side

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Kurt Haggerty has taken on a new coaching role.

Alongside his Super League duties, Haggerty has joined amateur side Pilkington Recs as a coaching consultant and club ambassador.

Haggerty said “Returning to the club has been an ambition of mine since leaving to coach in the professional game. Pilks gave me my first coaching role and helped me get where I am today.

I had some great times and learned lots from my time coaching the first team.

I want to help develop the players and In particular the coaches at Pilks by giving any advice and guidance that I have gained whilst coaching in the professional game.

My son Roman now plays at the club so it made perfect sense to get back involved when the opportunity came up.

Recs Chairman, Ralph Rawsthorne said “We are excited about welcoming Kurt back to the club. We are proud of everything he has achieved since moving on, but more so that he has remained a Pilks man at heart.

Now he is to provide his vast experience to our coaches to help provide the best possible coaching to our players”