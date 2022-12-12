Ex-Castleford Tigers Women star attracting interest from FIVE NRLW clubs following impressive World Cup

A number of England-based players are said to be interested in making the move to the NRLW competition according to former Wakefield Trinity star Ben Jeffries – who coached the Papua New Guinea Orchids at the Women’s World Cup.

“I think there are probably half-a-dozen English players, or more, who could play in the NRLW,” Jeffries said.

“The fullback Francesca Goldthorpe, their left winger Leah Bourke and their whole back-row of Hollie Dodd, Emily Rudge and Jodie Cunningham impressed me. Those three were real workers.

“Georgia Roche, the five-eighth, is another and I didn’t mind [prop] Olivia Wood either so there is plenty of potential in the England team.”

A number of those England players have been backed by former England coach Craig Richards, who left his post as national boss following the nation’s semi-final exit.

“I know a lot of our players would go over there and thrive,” Richards said.

“Some of the girls are ambitious and they do occasionally mention it. I’ve had to have one on ones with one or two players and my feedback is always honest – ‘you are good enough without a shadow of a doubt’.”