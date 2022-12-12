‘MND is not incurable – it’s underfunded’ – Rob Burrow’s father responds to new pledge by Government Health Minister following pressure from Leeds Rhinos legends

“MND is NOT incurable – it’s underfunded.” – Those are the words of Rob Burrow’s father, Geoff Burrow, who has taken to Twitter to share his reaction to the new pledge by Government Health Minister Steve Barclay.

This morning, Barclay appeared on BBC Breakfast with host Sally Nugent pressing the former to respond to a question aimed at the government by Rob Burrow.

Burrow asked: ““When will the promised funding be delivered? I’d appreciate a proper honest answer that would give me and others confidence and hope for the future.”

Barclay, in response, said: “The £30 million will go out to organisations this week and we will have a round table meeting to discuss where the other £20 million goes this week.

“We have the money but the frustration previously has been the quality of the bids. We have the money that will be allocated.”

Now, Geoff Burrow, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the government in their slow release of the promised money, took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

He tweeted: “Thank you to Health Minister Steven Barclay for some positive news with regards to the promised “Ring Fenced” £50 million for MND Research. MND is NOT incurable – it’s Underfunded. Hopefully now we will see the money.”

Meanwhile, Leeds legend and former teammate of Burrow, Kevin Sinfield, had previously hit out at the government for its lack of urgency.

“I can’t see any valid reason why this money is being held back. This is important that this comes across, that the scientists work together and we move the dial forward,” Sinfield said.

“The £50 million is for research and there is nothing in there that helps families and all those other things that people don’t think of.”

Let’s hope the government now fulfils its promises.