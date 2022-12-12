‘MND is not incurable – it’s underfunded’ – Rob Burrow’s father responds to new pledge by Government Health Minister following pressure from Leeds Rhinos legends

“MND is NOT incurable – it’s underfunded.” – Those are the words of Rob Burrow’s father, Geoff Burrow, who has taken to Twitter to share his reaction to the new pledge by Government Health Minister Steve Barclay.
This morning, Barclay appeared on BBC Breakfast with host Sally Nugent pressing the former to respond to a question aimed at the government by Rob Burrow.
Burrow asked: ““When will the promised funding be delivered? I’d appreciate a proper honest answer that would give me and others confidence and hope for the future.”
Barclay, in response, said:
Now, Geoff Burrow, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the government in their slow release of the promised money, took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.
He tweeted: “Thank you to Health Minister Steven Barclay for some positive news with regards to the promised “Ring Fenced” £50 million for MND Research. MND is NOT incurable – it’s Underfunded. Hopefully now we will see the money.”
Let’s hope the government now fulfils its promises.