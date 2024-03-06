Ex-Castleford, Wigan, Wakefield and Huddersfield prop Danny Sculthorpe set for brain tumour operation

FORMER CASTLEFORD TIGERS, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants prop Danny Sculthorpe is set for a major brain tumour operation.

The operation will take place in late June of this year, with Sculthorpe being open about the struggles he has faced – both mentally and physically – throughout his rugby league and post-playing career.

Sculthorpe posted on X: “Just thought I’d let everyone know I have my big brain tumour operation on 20th June 2024! I was expecting it but not as soon..I’ll be honest with you.. him telling me a date has massively affected me. The risks are scary in its self then my scar afterwards is also worrying me.”

Just thought I’d let everyone know I have my big brain tumour operation on 20th June 2024! I was expecting it but not as soon..I’ll be honest with you.. him telling me a date has massively affected me. The risks are scary in its self then my scar afterwards is also worrying me 🤯 — danny sculthorpe💙 (@danscully8) March 4, 2024

Sculthorpe previously told League Express how he was diagnosed with that tumour.

“It was 2020 when I was diagnosed. I went out for a run, I ran past a college and I felt like I had been shot with a drug, I felt so weird,” he said.

“I got a really bad smell in my nose, it smelt like beach or chlorine and then I lost where I was for about 10-15 seconds. I ended up finishing the run but for two days running I had seizures.

“About five or six months leading up to the first seizure, I work with Phil Veivers at the State of Mind mental health charity, we were wellbeing and lifestyle coaches at the NHS at the time.

“I kept ringing him up at night and he would say ‘you’ve rang me four times tonight’ but I couldn’t remember ringing him. I joked to him saying ‘I’m sure I’ve got a brain tumour, I can’t remember anything’.

“I went to see my GP a few weeks later and they sent me for a scan, but I didn’t hear anything for four or five weeks.

“I then went into Salford Royal Hospital with my back, I was in absolute agony and couldn’t get out of the bath. I was on my own during Covid.

“The surgeons asked about previous medical history and I mentioned the scan on my brain. The doctor went and checked and next thing I knew, three consultants came in and said that I have got a brain rumour and I was like ‘wow’.

“It wasn’t bad news at the time because as men we can cope with good or bad news but not knowing, I couldn’t cope with that.

“They said it was benign and treatable and that I would be ok. The doctor spoke to me for 20 minutes, but I told her that I wouldn’t be able to remember a thing so they rang my wife and she found out. I’ve been seeing specialists ever since.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.