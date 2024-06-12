Ex-Catalans Dragons and London Broncos star Dean Whare finds new club

FORMER Catalans Dragons and London Broncos centre Dean Whare is now playing for the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup back in Australia.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has revealed that the veteran centre played in the Reds’ 24-20 win over Ryde at the weekend.

Whare began his career with the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2010 and enjoyed a lengthy career in the NRL with the Sea Eagles as well as the Penrith Panthers.

Of course, the former New Zealand international also has history with the Elite One French competition, having played for the Pia Donkeys during the 2023 season.

Following the culmination of the Elite One season, the former Catalans man signed for London for the 2023 Championship campaign, playing a stellar role as the Broncos defied the odds to make it all the way to Super League following impressive victories over Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique.

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre had been searching for a Super League deal last year after finishing the season with Pia, but, whilst that wasn’t forthcoming, the 33-year-old made quite the impression at London to help Mike Eccles’ side to glory in 2023.

