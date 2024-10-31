Ex-Catalans Dragons forward Siosiua Taukeiaho given lifeline by unlikely club

FORMER Catalans Dragons Siosiua Taukeiaho has been given a lifeline by an unlikely club as he battles to continue his rugby league career.

According to Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, Manly Sea Eagles are eyeing up the 32-year-old Tonga international to boost their pack going into the 2025 NRL season.

Taukeiaho was one of three Catalans players given the elbow after travelling to a concert before feigning illness to avoid training earlier in the 2024 Super League season.

Taukeiaho looked like he would be heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but that move fell through due to injury.

And the veteran forward was said to be in the sights of the Bulldogs once more in July this year, before that once again failed to materialise because the June 30 deadline for players to join clubs had already passed.

Sydney Roosters had also entered into talks last month about potentially bringing in Taukeiaho, but they baulked at his asking price of a $500,000 contract.

Now, though, the Sea Eagles are looking prepared to offer the 32-year-old a deal.

