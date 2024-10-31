Toulouse Olympique outside back Guy Armitage makes move to Championship rivals

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of towering outside back Guy Armitage from Toulouse Olympique on an initial one-year deal.

The 32-year-old has been a prolific try scorer for the French outfit in recent years, scoring 41 tries in 56 appearances.

London-born, Armitage spent nine years playing Rugby Union before joining London Broncos in 2019, where he made seven appearances before signing for Sylvain Houles’ side in 2021.

“I am massively pleased, you can see from the outside that it is a club on the up. Having sat down with Jason and Brian, you can tell from what they are saying and how they are saying it that they are excited with what is going on and what is to come,” said Armitage.

“To have a chance to be a part of what is coming is a privilege really, I am excited to have the chance to represent the club.

“Everyone know it’s a massive club but what really struck me was speaking to them as people, you can tell from the welcome they gave me and the chat we had that their intentions for the club are really close to home and it means a lot to them to get Bradford back where it belongs.

“From my own experience playing the Bulls we always knew it would be a physical match, Bradford have hugely talented players with loads of experience across the board and for me I want to help the team, add to it and offer something a little bit different to give them options moving forward.

“Brian has had an incredibly impressive career, he’s won everything and after meeting him for the bloke that he is I am massively excited to be a player under him.

“The commitment the Bulls fans showing up in the numbers they did in Toulouse was huge and I have been on the receiving end of some ‘stick’ I suppose so I hope I can change their minds and be on the right side of all that noise.”

Brian Noble has hailed the recruit of another player with an “x factor” – who he has no doubts will be a massive asset next season.

“He’s a big man, when you meet him he is an impressive man, who is very determined, hungry and enthusiastic to be a part of something successful,” said Noble.

“When you talk about having an x factor if a game is tight, he has the ability to win a game for you I have no doubts about that. At 6 ft 5 he adds to a considerable arsenal of some big rugby league footballers who know how to play, so I have no doubts he will be a massive asset.

“If we are serious about getting into Super League, which is why I am around, we need as many people as possible who have experienced a full-time environment and understands the dynamics of the extra bits you have to do to be successful.

“We are trying to build a top 2 team and Guy meets that criteria, it means there is competition for places in the outside backs so people who play have to be committed to playing and committed to keeping their place, we need to create a happy but competitive environment.

“Signing players like Guy and Jorge are only possible because of the support from Squad Booster. The more people sign up, the more players of the calibre of Guy we can sign so I would politely encourage all reading to donate whatever they can afford to help us strengthen further. Thank you to everyone associated with the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association for your support.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast