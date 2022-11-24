Ex-Catalans Dragons halfback who had links with Salford Red Devils passes away suddenly – rest in peace Jean-Claude Touxagas

CATALANS Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch has paid tribute to club pioneer Jean-Claude Touxagas following his sudden passing.

Described by French publication L’Independant as a “figure of Catalan rugby league,” Touxagas was a part of the French Federation whilst being very close to fellow Super League side Salford.

Now, Guasch has waxed lyrical about the 64-year-old who unfortunately died earlier in the week during a walk.

“He is a figure of rugby league who is leaving us,” Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said.

“A whole man, passionate, dedicated to the rugby league cause, despite there being few of them. I am overwhelmed.”

“We were still sharing a beer together on Saturday at Old Trafford, before the World Cup final between Australia and Samoa,” Guasch continued.

“He was in good shape, passionate as always, we had discussed our recent health concerns, but he seemed really well.

“Jean-Claude is a childhood friend. We followed each other to the rugby school of Catalan XIII. In the years 1975-76, he succeeded Bernard Dejean at Catalan XIII.

“And I succeeded him in this position after his big injury. He then continued his career in Palau who owe him so much. For 30 years, he carried the club, he was an exceptional manager. Palau XIII owes him its current fame”.

Everyone at League Express passes on their condolences to Touxagas’ family and friends.