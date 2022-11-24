Super League forward may be forced to play for reserves if deal with rivals not forthcoming

WITH most Super League clubs having done their wheeling and dealing for the 2023 season, the focus is firmly on to pre-season.

However, for a few clubs in particular, recruitment has perhaps some lengths to go before it is finalised.

That is certainly the case for Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity with both having a number of spaces left on the quota in order to bring in overseas stars.

With Wakefield linked with Catalans prop Dylan Napa, that would have repercussions for both Super League sides, freeing up another quota space for the French club and bringing Trinity’s quota number to six.

According to French publication, L’Independant, if Wakefield do not sign Napa, then he “will be made available to the reserve team of Saint-Estève / XIII Catalan, upon his arrival in France.”

Effectively, that would see the former Sydney Roosters prop out of the picture for Steve McNamara and the first-team.

Alongside Napa potentially leaving, a deal has already been struck with the Warrington Wolves that will see Josh Drinkwater play the next two years at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.