Ex-Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison finds new club following London Broncos spell

FORMER Catalans Dragons hooker Ugo Tison has found a new club following his spell with the London Broncos in 2024.

Tison, who came through the Catalans’ academy, has linked up with Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls, who are also Brisbane Broncos’ feeder team.

The 23-year-old registered 19 appearances for the Broncos during their maiden season in the top flight last year after failing to nail down a first-team spot with the Dragons.

Now, he has explained to Treize Mondial, why he made that move.

“So the opportunity came up for me to play almost every weekend in the Super League in London,” Tison told Treize Mondial.

“I first went on loan for a month and then the Dragons told me they wouldn’t extend my contract and London wanted to sign me for the rest of the season. I would have obviously liked to have played as many games for the Dragons, but I took the opportunity and I don’t regret my choice to stay in London.”

Tison also admitted that he had no offers from Super League clubs despite playing a key role in London’s charmed attempts to stay off the bottom of the table.

“I haven’t had any requests from other Super League clubs. After that, I tried to wait until the last minute by making Super XIII clubs wait to see if any offers would come in, but no team called me.

“I don’t think I have any regrets, I always gave the best of myself during these few years. I remain disappointed by the fact that I was not able to show all my abilities on the field, because it is by playing more and more that you gain confidence and develop as a player.”