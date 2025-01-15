London Broncos make international signing ahead of 2025 Championship season

LONDON BRONCOS have announced the signing of Welsh international Curtis Davies following a successful trial period at the club.

The 27-year-old Welsh international has been training with the club since the start of pre-season and has impressed head coach Mike Eccles enough to earn a contract for the season.

Davies has extensive Championship experience having previously played for Halifax Panthers, Whitehaven, Wokington Town, Newcastle Thunder and Dewsbury Rams, whilst he also spent a season in France playing for Villeneuve.

Speaking to London Broncos media Davies said: “I’ve enjoyed the training and being around the boys so far.

“The club has made it really easy to settle in and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity and the year ahead.”