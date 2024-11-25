Ex-Catalans Dragons man Mitchell Pearce names best Super League player “by a mile” and predicts he would “light up the NRL”

FORMER Catalans Dragons man Mitchell Pearce has named Wigan Warriors star Bevan French as the best player in Super League “by a mile”.

Pearce, who registered 14 tries in 41 Catalans appearances in 2022 and 2023, also believes French would “light up the NRL” following his exploits in the northern hemisphere.

French lifted the 2023 Super League Man of Steel but missed out on the prize in 2024 despite Wigan winning a domestic treble to go with their World Club Challenge success over Penrith Panthers at the start of the year.

Since joining the Warriors from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2019 season, French has registered 88 tries in 102 games and was awarded the man-of-the-match in both the Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final in 2024.

For Pearce, French is “unbelievable” with the 35-year-old believing the Wigan man could more than do a job in the NRL if he returned.

“Bevan French, for anyone who hasn’t been watching Super League, I went to the Grand Final this year where he was man-of-the-match and played against him when I was over there, he’s unbelievable over there,” Pearce said on The SmartB Sports Update podcast.

“Obviously he played at Parramatta when he was in the NRL, but he was only a young kid. He’s gone over to Super League and honestly some of the stuff, if you get the chance to watch his highlights on YouTube, he’s unbelievable.

“He’s the best player over there by a mile, and he’s got a great combination with Jai Field there.

“If Bevan French was ever open to going back to the NRL, whether at the (St George Illawarra) Dragons or another club, I reckon they would get some pretty good footy out of him.

“I’d love to see him come back as I think he’d light up the NRL.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast