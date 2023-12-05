Ex-Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho performs u-turn on NRL move as Super League beckons in 2024

FORMER Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho has performed a u-turn on his NRL move with Super League beckoning for the 2024 season.

The Tongan international had been released from the remainder of his contract by the French club ahead of a proposed move to Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, when Taukeiaho failed a medical at the Belmore club, uncertainty over his future thus came into view.

Now though, League Express understands that the 31-year-old is set to remain at Catalans to fulfil the last year of his deal that he was initially released from.

As such, that puts the Dragons at full quota capacity with Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm), Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors) all signing, adding to Taukeiaho, Manu Ma’u and Matt Ikuvalu, with the latter set to extend his deal with the French club.

