Ex-Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho signs for new club

FORMER Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiho has signed for NRL side Manly Sea Eagles on a one-year deal.

Much has been made of the former Sydney Roosters enforcer’s future given he was set to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season before a failed medical left him at Catalans.

All in all, Taukeiaho made just ten appearances for the French side with a number of injuries limiting his time on the field.

And he was set to re-sign for the Roosters once more in the off-season, only for the prop’s wage demands proving too much.

Now he will be a Sea Eagles player in 2025, with head coach Anthony Seibold confirming the news.

“Siua is a two-time Premiership winner and International representative, he brings significant leadership experience to the team,” Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has consistently demonstrated hard work and reliability throughout his career and will be an excellent addition to our Club”.

