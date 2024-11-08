“It’s been on my radar for a couple of years” – New Hull KR signing reveals Super League move has been years in the making

NEW HULL KR signing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has revealed that a move to Super League has been in the pipeline for a number of years.

The former Sydney Roosters enforcer has left behind the NRL with 310 appearances under his belt in the competition.

Alongside a plethora of NRL appearances, Waerea-Hargreaves has also sat out over 30 games due to suspension.

Now, having touched down in the UK, the 35-year-old prop is determined to hit the ground running.

“The team has been building for a number of years. They were successful last year but fell short in the Cup final,” Waerea-Hargreaves told hullkr.co.uk.

“We’ve got a really strong squad this season and from the win over Hull you can see their training really hard

“For myself, my wife and the kids, we’re looking forward to coming over as a family, knuckling down and enjoying the North of England.

“I’ve played a number of years in the UK with New Zealand, coming away internationally. I’ve loved England, I love how passionate the people are.

“I love the working class city of Hull, it’s been on my radar for a couple of years. Now it’s official, it’s very exciting.

“To be on the other side of the world in the North of England and be able to go to a place like Hull and do some special things with Hull KR is exciting.”

