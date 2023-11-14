Ex-Catalans Dragons star James Maloney appointed to first coaching job

FORMER Catalans Dragons star James Maloney has been appointed to his first coaching job after hanging up his boots.

Maloney, who spent two seasons with the French club in Super League, has joined North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL as attack coach, joining former Hull KR boss Justin Morgan at the club.

The 37-year-old has almost 250 NRL appearances under his belt.

“We are excited at the prospect of the new dimension James will add to our program,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“With an experienced assistant in Justin Morgan coming on board this year, we made the decision to target a younger coach with recent experience on the field to focus on our attack.

“We met with Jimmy in Townsville last week and we were impressed with how he presented and the ideas he had to improve our team.

“He will be an excellent sounding board for our spine, in particular our young halves in Tom Dearden, Tom Duffy and Jake Clifford.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.