Ex-Castleford Tigers man Alex Foster finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Alex Foster has found a new club following his release from the Super League club at the end of the 2023 season.

Foster answered an SOS from the Tigers with the club in disarray and went on to help them stave off relegation.

Now, he will run out for the Sheffield Eagles in 2024.

