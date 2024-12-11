Ex-Channel 4 Super League host Adam Hills takes up new rugby league role

ADAM HILLS is looking forward to being a busy RFL president after formally accepting his nomination to the ceremonial role.

The Australian comedian, physical disability (PDRL) player and former presenter of Channel 4’s Super League coverage, will begin a two-year term at the beginning of next year.

He succeeds Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and will be supported by former England international Danika Priim and Swinton chief executive Steve Wild.

“I am both chuffed and stoked to be confirmed as the incoming president of the RFL,” said Hills.

“I plan to use my presidency (and the gold chains) to increase the profile of the great sport of Rugby League, and to shine a spotlight on the wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability variants of the game.

“Rugby League is not just a sport, it’s a family, and I’ve already been bombarded with invitations to visit clubs from Workington to Cornwall and everywhere in between.

“I look forward to meeting as many members of the Rugby League community as I can, and to swapping stories about the sport we love.

“I’m also looking forward to working with my two vice-presidents, Danika Priim and Stephen Wild – who may have to share the chains when England play Australia.”

RFL chair Simon Johnson paid tribute to the outgoing Hoyle: “I want to thank Sir Lindsay for everything he has done for the sport as our president.

“It has been a real honour and privilege for our sport to have someone of the status of the Speaker of the House of Commons working on our behalf and attending so many of our events, with such an authentic enthusiasm and passion for Rugby League.”

Meanwhile, a stalwart of the Leeds community scene has been added to the RFL’s Roll of Honour, which recognises individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport.

Sam Horner, who helped for form the West Leeds amateur club, works for the Rhinos Foundation as a community clubs development officer.

“Sam is quite simply a wonderful human being,” said the foundation’s CEO, Bob Bowman.

“This accolade is well-deserved recognition for Sam’s involvement in the sport he loves so much, and he has touched so many lives so positively.”

