Wakefield Trinity aiming for Super League play-off spot in 2025

WAKEFIELD will unveil their squad numbers on Wednesday as they continue the build-up to their eagerly-awaited Super League return – with star fullback Max Jowitt targeting the play-offs.

Matt Ellis, whose ownership has breathed new life into the famous old club, will speak to supporters at a special event at the DIY Kitchens Stadium (named after his company).

So will Daryl Powell, the experienced coach brought in by Ellis who led Trinity to Championship Grand Final, Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup success this year.

And Mike McMeeken, the new pack addition fresh from helping England to a series success against Samoa, will also be present.

He’s among a raft of additions as Powell prepares for his own return to the top-flight after parting company with Warrington midway through 2023.

Like McMeeken, former Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone has also moved from Catalans, also on a four-year contract.

And Trinity have also signed backs Corey Hall (from Hull KR), Josh Rourke (London Broncos), Matty Russell (Warrington), Oliver Russell (Huddersfield), Cameron Scott and Jake Trueman (both Hull), and forwards Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans) and Matty Storton (Hull KR).

Jowitt tasted the disappointment of relegation from Super League in 2023, and believes Wakefield will return, under the club-grading system, a very different proposition.

They last featured in the top-flight play-offs in 2012 under Richard Agar with a side including the likes of Kyle Amor, Ben Cockayne, Dean Collis, Danny Kirmond, Ali Lauitiit’i, Andy Raleigh and Paul Sykes.

But the 27-year-old, who had a stellar 2024 season, scoring 500 points and being named Championship Player of the Year, pointed out: “We don’t want to be a team just hanging on and surviving.

“The drop down is probably the best thing that could have happened here, because we have had a full rebuild and it’s done us the world of good.

“We have a lot of work to do to compete in Super League, and I think the standard has probably lifted from the last time we were in.

“But we have signed some quality players and there’s no reason why we can’t be pushing for the play-off spots.”

