Ex-England rugby union star Danny Cipriani reveals “conversations” about making rugby league switch ahead of 745 Game

FORMER England rugby union star Danny Cipriani has revealed that he held “conversations” about making a switch to rugby league.

Cipriani will return to the pitch for the first time since retiring to honour of rugby union duo Ed Slater and Doddie Weir and rugby league hero Rob Burrow in the first-ever 745 Game on Sunday.

Former Leeds Rhinos players Danny McGuire, Kylie Leuluai, Keith Senior, Gareth Ellis and Luke Gale have all put their hands up to play in the game and will take on a plethora of rugby union stars, including Cipriani, Geordan Murphy, Billy Twelvetrees and Matt Banahan.

For Cipriani, he has “always wanted” to play a game of rugby league and now he cannot wait to do so at the weekend.

“It’s a bit of a dream because I’ve always wanted to play a league game and I’m getting to do a bit of both now,” Cipriani said.

“I think we all struggle with politics of the world but this is a game for the people and for three (Ed Slater, Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow) men who have put their hearts on the line.”

Cipriani also admits that he did have conversations about making the move to league, but that his dream was to always pull on an England rugby union shirt.

“I had some conversations, very sparingly but my dream was always to play rugby for England.

“That was always my North Star and it taught me everything I needed to know about myself about going for it. That was my life goal.”

