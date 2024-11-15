Four potential Super League and Championship landing spots for ex-Hull FC man Jack Walker

JACK WALKER was one of three men released by Hull FC this morning, alongside Liam Tindall and Morgan Smith.

After making 14 appearances for the Black and Whites, the fullback has been training on his own whilst searching for a new club.

Here are three potential destinations for the Super League Grand Final winner.

Featherstone Rovers

If a Super League club doesn’t come in for Walker then Featherstone Rovers may well do so. Yes, Rovers have Caleb Aekins already in the number one jersey, but the Welsh international was injured for large parts of the 2024 Championship season and Featherstone boss James Ford had to tinker too much. Walker would offer competition for places and surely give Rovers an edge over their rivals.

Bradford Bulls

Walker enjoyed a spell at Bradford Bulls back in 2023, making seven appearances before joining Hull KR midway through that year. The Bulls have been bringing in a number of big names including Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele, and Walker would certainly add to that great line-up. Fullback Walker needs a stable club to make his name, but he will have to fight for his place alongside Tom Holmes.

Hull KR

It might seem a bit far-fetched considering where Hull KR finished during the 2024 Super League season, but Walker was great for Rovers in the ten appearances he made for the club in 2023. The Robins have Niall Evalds as their number one fullback, but with Peta Hiku excelling in the centres, Walker would provide more than an adequate substitute if Evalds wasn’t available for one reason or another.

Salford Red Devils

It remains to be seen whether Walker would be willing to make the move over the Pennines to the Salford Red Devils given his young family is in Yorkshire, but it could be worth a punt for both parties. The Red Devils have Ryan Brierley as their main man at the back, but Paul Rowley is almost always in need of new blood to bolster his squad even with Chris Atkin waiting in the wings. On a small contract, Walker could reinvent himself at the Salford Community Stadium.

