Ex-England union boss Eddie Jones given ‘serious’ offers from two rugby league clubs

FORMER England rugby union boss Eddie Jones has been given ‘serious’ offers from two rugby league clubs.

Jones was sacked as England boss and has since been courting interest from both codes as the former Australia head coach looks to plan his next move.

Now, that move could well be in rugby league, with Jones saying: “As for my next step, well I think everyone knows I love a scrap and I’m up for whatever challenge is next. I’m open to looking at everything in rugby and I’ve made no secret of my wish to give the NRL a go, too. Nothing is off the table. Nothing. It’s all about the right job at the right time and I’ll look at it all.”

Now, according to a reporter at Channel 7 News, two NRL clubs have made an offer for Jones.

Michelle Bishop of 7News told SEN: “I can confirm two NRL clubs have made serious inquiries about luring Eddie Jones to the NRL to coach their clubs.”

One of those is likely to be the South Sydney Rabbitohs after Jones made no secret of his support for his boyhood club.