Super League’s tallest ever player finds surprising new club following Catalans Dragons exit

SUPER LEAGUE’s tallest ever player Corentin Le Cam has found a surprising new club following his Catalans Dragons exit.

Le Cam was one of a number of Catalans players let go at the end of the 2022 season with speculation linking him with a Championship and League One move.

However, those moves have not been forthcoming and Le Cam has instead signed for Ceret – a rugby union side in the south of France.

Ceret is a commune in the Pyrénées-Orientales department in southern France and the capital of the historic Catalan comarca of Vallespir.

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Dragons since debuting back in 2021 with two appearances also for Whitehaven after joining the Cumbrian side on loan.

Le Cam has also earned four caps for France, scoring one try against England earlier this year.

The towering second-rower made history in Super League by becoming the league’s tallest ever player standing at 6 ft 9.