Ex-Featherstone Rovers prop McKenzie Yei signs for new club following release

OLDHAM have announced the signing of Papua New Guinea international prop McKenzie Yei on a deal until the end of 2025.

The 26-year-old joins with immediate effect following his release from Featherstone as the Roughyeds step up their push for promotion to the Betfred Championship.

Head coach Sean Long worked with Yei at Rovers, where he scored five tries in 20 appearances and became an instant crowd favourite thanks to his strong carries, huge hits and offloads.

”I brought McKenzie over from Papua New Guinea, he is a really genuine, good bloke and no frills,” Long told Roughyeds TV.

”He’s just a wrecking ball, and a genuinely nice person who fits our DNA as a club.

“We are attracting top-end Championship players here and long may it continue.”

Yei starred for PNG at the 2021 World Cup, and previously played for Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras and the PNG Hunters.

He joins subject to visa clearance and says he cannot wait to get back out on the field with his new team-mates.

”I’m really happy to be here, especially to be back with Longy. The boys and coaching staff have been really welcoming,” said Yei.

”To be honest I thought I would be going home but Longy spoke to me and gave me the opportunity so I am really grateful and really happy.

”I run hard and tackle hard, that is me. I can’t wait to get back on the field and I will give my best with the club who has given me this opportunity.

Yei is currently serving a four-match ban while he recovers from a knee injury, the first game of which will be Oldham’s League One trip to Midlands Hurricanes on Saturday.

”I will be ready to play after a month or so, hopefully at the end of May,” he added.

”All I want to do is give my best and for the team to go up, I can’t wait.”

