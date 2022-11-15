Ex-Featherstone Rovers star Ryley Jacks signs for new club following failed Super League promotion push

RYLEY Jacks has signed for a new club following his exit from Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The former Melbourne Storm playmaker signed for Rovers at the beginning of 2022 in an attempt to help the West Yorkshire side reach Super League.

Jacks, however, is now back with the Suzuki Brisbane Tigers Hostplus Cup side signing until the end of the 2024 season following his stint in England.

Speaking of his return to the club, the Eastern Suburbs Tigers junior said “I’m very grateful that Brian Torpy (CEO) and the Club let me go over to the UK and play with Featherstone.

“I always wanted to go play in England.”

“It was a really enjoyable experience on and off the field with my young family.”

“I’ve come back feeling refreshed and look at the game differently now, having been coached by one of England’s best coaches in Brian McDermott.”

The ex-Rovers playmaker also cannot wait to work under Matt Church.

“I’m looking forward to settling in back home at the Club where it all started for me.”

“Being one of the older heads in the team I look forward to leading the young group and sharing my experiences with them, like the older players did for me.”

“I’ve also known Churchie (new head coach Matt Church) for a while now.

“He has done a great job with the Hunters and will do a great job here at Easts”, Jacks added.