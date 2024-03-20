Ex-Featherstone Rovers veteran Craig Hall confirms testimonial payment in full with social media post

FORMER Featherstone Rovers veteran Craig Hall has confirmed he has been paid in full for his testimonial receipts from last year.

Much has been made of allegations against Rovers of unpaid salaries, with Hall the first to put his head above the parapet last week.

His original post said: “It’s been almost 14 months since my testimonial game at Featherstone Rovers and I have still not received payment from the club.

“I have been given multiple dates promising payment, but each date that passes, I’m given a new message or simply ignored.

“Considering the game was back in January 2023, I’m extremely disappointed in the club’s effort to make any payment since then.

“I was first told, back in October 2023, the payment would be split over two months – those payments were never made.

“Since then, I have been given more and more dates, along with different reasons as to why payment hasn’t been made.

“I’ve been patient and understand, but this is just not good enough!”

Featherstone addressed the issue, with chairman Mark Campbell releasing a press statement earlier in the week confirming that a payment had been made to Hall and that his testimonial monies would be paid in full by the end of the week.

Now Hall has confirmed as such with a post on Instagram which has said: “I would like to confirm that my testimonial game payment has now been made in full.

“The sole intention of the post was to receive what I was owed. Club officials reached out and this has now happened, which I appreciate.

“Thanks for all the support over the 12 months!!”

