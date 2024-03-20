Paul Wellens explains the similarities between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos ahead of Challenge Cup showdown

PAUL WELLENS has explained that there is similar level of expectation at both St Helens and Leeds Rhinos as the two sides prepare to go up against each other once more on Friday night in the Challenge Cup.

The two sides played each other in Super League last weekend with Saints running out 18-8 winners then but anything can happen in a cup game – and Wellens knows just that.

But, the Saints boss also believes that the two clubs are similar in some respects.

“There are no second chances and have to perform on the day if you want to progress. We have got a playing group that have played in big games and know what’s required in that respect,” Wellens said.

“I know we can go there and perform but will be an extremely difficult challenge. There is a similarity between the two sides in that there is an expectation of success and both have had success in their recent history.

“When you’ve got two competitive teams it makes for a great occasion. Us and Leeds have been, amongst others, those that have had a fair bit of success in our recent history.”

In terms of the Challenge Cup perhaps losing its magic, Wellens has conceded that might be true outside of St Helens, but it certainly isn’t true at the Merseyside clubs.

“Maybe in the wider game there could be a little bit of that but we are super pumped around the Challenge Cup. It’s a trophy we have been fortunate to get our hands on a number of times.

“I love watching the black and white footage of Tom Van Vollenhoven and those types of things. Looking back as a St Helens boy, I’m proud of our success.

“I’m super proud of our boys. I grew up watching Challenge Cup Finals, never ever thinking I would get the chance to play there. And for me to play at Wembley like I did – and I know it means the same to the rest of the boys – it’s something you never forget.”

So should Super League teams enter into the competition in an earlier round to allow those lower-tiered sides to have their day in the sun?

“I can see the argument from a nostalgic point of view like with the FA Cup when the minnows go to the big team.

“We always have to be careful of decreasing the amount of games we play rather than increase so there is that caveat too. We have to err on the side of caution.”

