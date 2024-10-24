Ex-Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves prop Chris Hill finds new Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced the signing of Chris Hill.

The highly experienced prop will reinforce the club’s forward pack for the 2025 Super League season, joining Esan Marsters and Sam Davis as our third off-season signing.

Hill began his professional career at Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) in 2005, making his first senior appearance against St Helens.

During his six-year stint with the Leythers, Hill racked up 160 appearances, scoring 35 times and captaining the club on numerous occasions.

Joining Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal, the prop enjoyed instant success in the 2012 Challenge Cup Final, where he was part of the team that beat Leeds Rhinos 18-35.

Hill was an integral part of the Wire’s pack for 10 seasons, competing in multiple Super League Grand Finals among his 296 appearances.

He also tasted Challenge Cup glory for a second time in 2019, when Warrington defied the odds to beat St Helens 18-4 at Wembley Stadium.

Most recently, the 36-year-old has spent three years as a regular starter for Huddersfield Giants, taking his total number of appearances to over 550 for club and country

Hill has represented his country 37 times, with a further four appearances coming in a Great Britain jersey.

On joining the Red Devils, Hill has said: “I am really happy to join Salford and can’t wait to get going in pre-season.

“Paul and his staff have built something special, and I want to help the younger players in the dressing room by passing on any experience I can.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on a red shirt next year and running out in front of a passionate set of supporters.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “I am delighted that Chris is joining the Reds for the upcoming season.

“He is a consummate professional who plays to a consistently high level and will bring experience, leadership and quality to our forwards.

“I know Chris very well and aside from his playing qualities, he is a fantastic character that will fit into our group perfectly.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast