UFC star Conor McGregor sends Wigan Warriors message ahead of Las Vegas trip

UFC star Conor McGregor has sent Wigan Warriors a bizarre message of goodwill ahead of the club’s trip to Las Vegas next year.

Wigan will head to Sin City to take on Warrington Wolves alongside another NRL double-header after the success of this year’s extravaganza in North America.

The game, which will be a Wigan Warriors Round 3 home game, will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025, kicking off at 1.30pm local time, 9.30pm in the UK. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

NRL sides Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks will also compete in the 2025 event along with England and Australia Women who will feature in a Test match between the two nations.

But, McGregor too may well be making an appearance in Las Vegas next year, with the Irishman confirming that he is attempting to arrange a UFC fight on a post on X.

“What’s up Wigan Warriors, it’s the notorious Conor McGregor. Giving you guys a big shout out and a huge congratulations on your scheduled date at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” McGregor said.

“I’m trying to book a fight in there and you are already getting a match booked, so fair play. Congratulations, and if I’m around, which I very well might be, I’ll drop in.

“Good luck with the event and I hope it’s a big success.”

