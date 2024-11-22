Ex-Hull FC and Hull KR playmaker Paul Cooke makes assistant coaching switch

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced that Paul Cooke will join the club for 2025 as an assistant coach from York Knights on a one year deal.

After making his debut for Hull FC in 1999, he made over 200 appearances for the Black and Whites, where he won the Challenge Cup in 2005.

In a highly publicised move across the city to Hull KR in 2007 saw Cooke play three seasons with the Robins before making the switch the Wakefield for one year.

The three time England international’s playing career ended with three seasons at Doncaster and a brief spell in Featherstone colours in 2015 before retiring to take up coaching full time.

The 43-year-old originally moved into coaching with Doncaster RLFC, serving in a player coach hybrid role from 2014 to 2015 before a spell as an assistant at Leigh Leopards from 2016 to 2017.

The previous Championship Coach of the Year also enjoyed two coaching spells in rugby union with Doncaster Knights between 2013-2016 and 2017-2019.

Now, having spent the last 12 months with York, Cooke makes the move to the Millennium Stadium to team up with James Ford and Ian Hardman.

Speaking to the club website about joining Rovers Cooke said: “I’m made up to join Featherstone, it’s a great challenge and one I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve admired the club from afar ever since my brief time as a player in 2015, it’s a club with so much ambition and a rich history which I’m pleased to be a part of.

“The signings Rovers have been making ahead of 2025 are really impressive and I’m looking forward to lending my support and guidance to achieve something special next year.”

Featherstone boss James Ford said: “I’m delighted to bring Paul into our environment and he’s already forging positive relationships and delivering to an impressive level. I’m confident that he’ll be a fantastic addition to our club and help us move towards our goals for 2025.”

