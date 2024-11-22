Featherstone Rovers beat rival clubs to add former Super League forward to 2025 squad

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS the signing of ex-Huddersfield Giants forward Robson Stevens on a one year deal.

The 22 year old prop is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in the game and will link up with James Ford’s side for the 2025 season after spending time in Australia.

The powerful middle came through the junior ranks at Huddersfield Giants, making his Super League debut in 2021.

After briefly playing for Dewsbury, Stevens made the move to the Southern Hemisphere, where he’s spent the last two years playing for Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup.

Now, after gaining valuable experience down under, Stevens will make his return to the UK with Rovers, who have fought off competition and interest from other clubs to secure his signature.

Talking about joining the club, Stevens said: “I’ve taken so much from my time in Australia but I’m ready to head home and take on a new challenge and Featherstone provides me with the perfect opportunity to do that.

“My time with Mackay was great but I’ve definitely still got plenty to learn and I’m looking forward to working the James Ford and what is a really talented squad at Fev.

“Growing up in West Yorkshire I know how passionate and vocal the Blue Wall fans are, I’m excited to play in front of them next year.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford said: “Robson is a talented young player who we all believe has plenty of development left in him. He has heavy initial contact and good attention to detail regards his tackle management. I’m really looking forward to working with him and watching him compete for a place in our top 17.”

