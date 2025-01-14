Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker hints at new club

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker has hinted that he may have a new club by the end of the week.

Walker, who left Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season, is currently without a club and is undergoing a pre-season on his own.

The fullback, who became the youngest Grand Final winner ever in 2017 with Leeds Rhinos, has spent time with Hull KR and Bradford Bulls recently too.

Walker has recently documented his struggle with finding a club on his TikTok and YouTube account, previously stating that he would have to wait for an injury to be given a shot in Super League.

However, he has given a positive update on the same account, revealing that a meeting has taken place with a potentially new club.

Walker said: “I just finished with them, it went well actually so potentially might have a club so I’m buzzing about. I will know by the end of the week.”