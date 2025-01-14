Rugby League World Cup in Africa?

THE Rugby League World Cup could well be hosted in Africa in 2030.

Kenya and South Africa are two of five nations – along with Papua New Guinea, USA and New Zealand – that want to host the 2030 World Cup.

Of course, PNG and Australia will host the 2026 tournament following France’s withdrawal last year, but the international calendar could well break new bounds in five years’ time.

In recent years, international rugby league has seemingly been put on the backburner, but with Australia set for an Ashes Tour later this year, it is once more on the rise.

There were more international matches in 2024 than has ever been seen before and International Rugby League chief Troy Grant has hailed the growing number of member nations – which stands at 60.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the thousands of volunteers worldwide that make the playing of rugby league possible globally,” international rugby league chairman Troy Grant told The Daily Telegraph.

“The board are united and working well with amazing contributions from Peter V’landys on the back of the NRL’s brilliant Vegas initiative giving international rugby league the breath of fresh air it needed after it lost its way.

“All aspects of the game are improving player welfare and professionalism from nations is giving clubs more confidence. Better communication and a clearer calendar has also helped.

“There’s always more to do and more to improve but it’s tracking nicely a far cry from five years ago when quite frankly three new independent directors walked into a tuck shop operation.”