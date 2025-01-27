Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker reveals the move he turned down for Sheffield Eagles

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker has revealed that he turned down a move to the Queensland Cup before joining Sheffield Eagles.

Walker recently signed a contract with the Eagles to link up with ex-Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard after an off-season of upheaval.

The 25-year-old was cast aside by Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season, leaving the fullback with little time to find a new club – particularly in the top flight.

However, after three months of patiently waiting for a club to contact him, and following a number of updates on his own TikTok and YouTube account, Walker signed for Sheffield on a rolling monthly contract.

That being said, it could have been different had Walker made the move to Australia instead.

“So have I ever thought about playing in Australia? I’d absolutely love to go play in Australia,” Walker said on his TikTok page.

“It’s always been a dream of mine from when I was younger and recently I just got an offer through from a Q Cup team so I was really edging to go because I didn’t have a club. But it just wasn’t the right time.

“My mrs couldn’t take her business with her so her business would fold whilst we were over there and obviously if I was to go by myself, I wouldn’t see Willow (his child) for around eight months so that’s the reason.”