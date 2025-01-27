The Super League clubs with the most 2025 Magic Weekend ticket sales revealed

THE 2025 version of the Magic Weekend concept will be back in Newcastle – much to the joy of the rugby league fraternity.

The majority of rugby league fans see Newcastle as the spiritual home of the Magic Weekend following its recent success in the Toon – and following the apathy of the sport’s decision to take the concept to Leeds United’s Elland Road in 2024.

With tickets already on sale for the event, which will take place on Bank Holiday weekend of May 3-4, fans have been taking advantage in their droves.

And, over the weekend, Super League revealed the five clubs that were leading the way in terms of ticket sales.

Unsurprisingly, leading the way are the reigning Super League and Challenge Cup champions Wigan Warriors who take on Warrington Wolves on Sunday asfternon, whilst second place may come as a shock to a number of people.

Newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity currently hold the position for second in ticket sales, with neighbours Castleford Tigers in third as Daryl Powell and Danny McGuire get ready to butt heads at St James’ Park on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Fourth on the list of most tickets sold are Hull FC, with their fixture against Huddersfield Giants the first on Sunday.

And in fifth, Leeds Rhinos supporters have also responded in customary fashion, with their fixture against St Helens taking place on Saturday with a 7pm kick-off.