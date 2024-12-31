Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker gives brutal future update

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has admitted that the only way he will get into a team in 2025 is if there is an injury.

Walker, who left Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season, is currently without a club and is undergoing a pre-season on his own.

The fullback, who became the youngest Grand Final winner ever in 2017 with Leeds Rhinos, has spent time with Hull KR and Bradford Bulls recently too.

Posting on his TikTok account, Walker said: “I’ve had a lot of people ask me what the next step is. The next step for me is, well, there isn’t a step right now – I’ve got no club, no one wants me!

“I’m just grinding away, doing my own pre-season, working hard and hopefully in the New Year I can potentially get a club.

“I would never wish injury on anyone, especially with the history I’ve had, but I think that’s the only way I’m going to be able to get into a team this year if there is an injury that occurs.

“If there’s an injury, hopefully I can go in and do a job and hopefully if I play well then that club will want me and I have a contract and I have a job.

“Right now, there’s nothing, I’m just working hard. The quote that I live by is ‘hard work pays off, but no one tells you when’. I will continue to keep working hard and it’ll pay off eventually.”

