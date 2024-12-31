Wakefield Trinity centre signs new long-term contract

OLIVER PRATT has signed a new four-year deal with Wakefield Trinity.

The centre was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year in 2024 after scoring 18 tries in 34 matches in all competitions.

Now Pratt, whose previous contract had two years remaining, has signed fresh terms with the promoted side.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell believes the 20-year-old, who made his Super League debut in the club’s final game of 2023, will be a top-flight hit.

“Olly Pratt was one of our best players across all of last season,” said Powell.

“He is growing into a super confident player on and off the field and we think he will be a Super League outside back for many years.”

Pratt said: “I’m pleased to have been offered the opportunity to stay at the club long term.

“I’ve loved my time here so far so when the opportunity came up to extend my stay with the club I was buzzing. I can’t wait to see how I develop over the next few years.”

Wakefield recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Olly had a great 2024 season, flourishing while playing consistent rugby led to him winning the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

“It was a key target for us to keep our homegrown talent at Wakefield Trinity and Olly was a big part of this plan.

“I am very excited to see where the next couple of years can take him with his game and we are delighted to be keeping him in the red, white and blue.”