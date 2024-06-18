Ex-Hull FC boss Tony Smith hits back at Leeds Rhinos fans that want Rohan Smith sacked

FORMER Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has hit back at Leeds Rhinos that want Rohan Smith to be sacked.

Rohan led Leeds to a dismal 18-10 defeat at Tony’s former side Hull at the weekend with the latter a guest on Sky Sports to oversee that fixture.

That was the Rhinos’ seventh defeat from 14 games in 2024 – and Leeds fans have since been calling for Rohan’s axing.

However, Tony believes that the supporters need to temper their expectations.

“Well I understand the expectation and desire you know I understand it from these people here, they’ve got a strong desire and once you’ve had some success like Leeds Rhinos have, you kind of want it all the time, you want it,” Smith said.

“And if expectation means wanting bad, yes, they want bad. But I’m not sure that they’ve got a team that is capable of winning the competition at the moment. So they need to temper expectations.

“There’s a whole lot of young guys out there who are going to be terrific young rugby league players – they already are – but it takes a while for them to come through.

“The Kevin Sinfield’s and the Jamie Jones Buchanan’s and Rob Burrow’s and Danny McGuire’s they weren’t winning right from the start, they needed some time to build and gel and come together.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast