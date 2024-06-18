Kyle Amor’s brutal verdict on his time at Warrington Wolves and why it should never have happened

KYLE AMOR has revealed that, in hindsight, he should never have joined Warrington Wolves following his release by St Helens.

Amor had quite the decorated career at Saints, winning multiple Super League titles and Challenge Cups in the process.

However, the veteran forward was deemed surplus to requirements during the 2022 Super League season, joining Warrington on loan after losing his place in Saints’ starting line-up.

It’s fair to say that the move didn’t work out, with Amor registering just four appearances before moving permanently to Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2023 season.

Amor was a guest on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast with reporter Jenna Brooks, and one member of the public asked the Cumbrian-born 37-year-old why he was “so bad” at Warrington.

Brooks attempted to downplay the situation, but Amor held his hands up.

“It’s true though isn’t it? Let’s be honest,” Amor replied.

“My head was gone, I wanted to go there and just play a few games to try and help them out a little bit in terms of what I’d seen what training looks like to a high standard and having been a part of that at St Helens.

“The reality is, my head and my heard weren’t in it. I had been proud to be a Saints player and absolutely loved my time there.

“I left Saints, I had a little hamstring tear and it just didn’t feel right. When you’re not invested in something you never get the best version of yourself.”

Amor went further, revealing that he should have retired once he left Saints rather than continue to play on.

“If I could go back on my career, when I left Saints I would probably have retired but transitioning out of something that you love is very difficult.

“I almost describe it as though you are going through a divorce with the game. You are married to the game as a player: you love it and care for it.

“But, when one side doesn’t want it anymore, you have to come to terms with it and mine took a little bit longer.”

