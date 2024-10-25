Ex-Hull FC enforcer Mark O’Meley suffers cardiac arrest during operation

FORMER Hull FC enforcer Mark O’Meley has suffered a cardiac arrest during an operation.

That news was revealed by his former Australia teammate Willie Mason on the Levels podcast alongside Justin Horo.

O’Meley made 90 appearances for Hull FC between 2010 and 2013, but had long since earned a reputation for himself as one of the most ferocious forwards in rugby league in the NRL.

However, whilst having an operation on his back, the 43-year-old suddenly went into cardiac arrest, though Mason has since announced that O’Meley is doing well and recovering.

“Big Ogre [O’Meley] just called me,” Mason said on the Levels podcast with Willie Mason and Justin Horo. “Can I say something about Ogre? Shout out to Ogre, he had an operation on his back and he went into cardiac arrest.

“I’m only saying this as Sandy [O’Meley’s partner] put it on Facebook. He’s OK. But shout out to Big Ogre and the family. I love you mate. And yeah it was scary when he wrote the message when he found out yesterday.

“He was on the bed and they had to resuscitate him. Scary bro. At least he’s alright. Big man, take care of yourself mate.”

