Luke Thompson admits career confusion before joining Wigan Warriors as forward dedicates Super League Grand Final win to former employee

LUKE THOMPSON dedicated Wigan’s Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR to former club employee Carol Madden, who died last month.

Madden worked in administration and operations for the Warriors for 22 years and her funeral was held in the week leading up to the final.

Thompson paid tribute to the 62-year-old, who had a major impact on Wigan and their players for many years.

“All the lads attended her funeral and it’s something we spoke about that week. We wanted to win that game for her and her family,” said the 29-year-old who joined from Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal ahead of this season.

“She was a big part of the club so I’m really glad we got the job done for her and her family.

“Family is something we speak about. You can see the connection out there that we’ve got in the squad and that’s right through the club.

“The staff, even the fans, I feel like we;re building something special and it’s exciting for the next few years.”

Thompson has now won three Grand Finals, including two with St Helens, in 2014 and 2019.

“I’ve been pretty blessed,” he admitted.

“I live in Orrell, which is in between both towns, so I’ve had two great clubs ten minutes from where I live,” he added.

“Both have great teams, I’ve been lucky to play in two good sides, one that went on a Grand Final streak and now I’m in this Wigan team.

“It’s pretty special. I’m just really grateful for the group of players I’ve got around me and the coaching staff. I’ve got to pinch myself really.

“The club gave me the opportunity to come over. I was out in the NRL and it was a bit of a tough season, I only played four games (in his final season at Canterbury) because of injury.

“I didn’t know where I wanted to go in my career, whether to stick it out there or come home.

“It looks like it was the right decision as I’ve enjoyed every moment this year. Hopefully this is only the start and we can go on and keep winning trophies.”

