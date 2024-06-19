Ex-Hull FC forward Franklin Pele’s new club confirmed

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of explosive former NRL forward Franklin Pele on a deal until the end of the season – subject to international clearance!

The New Zealand-born 23-year-old featured for Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL before joining Super League outfit Hull FC prior to the start of 2024.

Pele also enjoyed a brief loan spell at York Knights, scoring a try and playing a key role in the Knights’ comeback win against Swinton Lions last month.

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to bring in someone of Franklin’s size and quality to boost our squad at such a crucial stage of the season.

“Having lost a couple of bodies last weekend, it was really important we looked to strengthen and once we heard of Franklin’s availability, we moved quick to secure his services.

“He certainly brings power and size to our middle unit and his quality was evident for all to see during his loan spell with York earlier this season.

“Like with Jayden Okunbor, we are happy to offer Franklin this opportunity and we look forward to helping him to get a smile back on his face and being the best version of himself in a Bradford shirt.”

