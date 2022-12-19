Ex-Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale signs for new club

FORMER HULL FC, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers halfback Luke Gale now has a new club following his exit from the Black and Whites.

The former Man of Steel has signed for Keighley Cougars on a one-year deal.

Despite being linked with moves to Super League outfits and fellow clubs within the Championship, the ambition and drive of the Cougars following promotion to the second tier helped attract the half-back.

And ahead of joining his teammates for training for the first time, Luke is looking forward to life as a Cougar.