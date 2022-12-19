Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s new coaching role CONFIRMED

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield has landed a major rugby union role.

Whilst his coaching partner Steve Borthwick has been appointed as head coach of England following the sacking of Eddie Jones, Sinfield has been appointed as assistant.

Sinfield helped steer Leicester Tigers to their Premiership title in 2022, but has swapped club for country moving forward.

Rugby league legend Sinfield said: “It is a special moment to join England as a coach. I know what representing your country means and to get the chance to do it as a coach is a real honour.

“There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers, the players, staff and supporters, for welcoming me to the club. I’ve loved my time there and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and there’s no better opening campaign than the Guinness Six Nations.”