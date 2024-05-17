Ex-Hull FC man Josh Griffin reveals the Super League club he turned down to sign for Wakefield Trinity

FORMER Hull FC man Josh Griffin has revealed that he turned down Castleford Tigers – as well as unnamed Championship club – to sign for Wakefield Trinity towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season.

Griffin made the surprise move to Trinity following a seven-game ban for dissent during a Challenge Cup quarter-final against St Helens earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old went on to play five games for Wakefield but failed to help the club slip into the second tier.

That being said, he is still convinced that he made the right decision to join Trinity rather than the Tigers.

“I had other offers but nothing that I really wanted. I live in Hull so anything travel wise was hard work as I’ve got a young family,” Griffin told League Express.

“Wakefield was the closest club to me but I also had an option to join Castleford. I spoke to another Championship team as well but Wakefield was the right move for me.

“I’m more than happy with my decision and I’m loving being here at the moment. It’s been a breath of fresh air getting out of FC and moving to a club that is close to my heart.”

Griffin is also keen to get Wakefield back where he feels the club “belongs” after a year in the wilderness.

“I want to get back to enjoying rugby as I’ve probably only got one or two years left in my career so it’s about enjoying that.

“I’ve got a smile on my face every day when I go into training. I love being around the boys at the club and the coaching staff.

“I want to get this club back to where it belongs. The chance to play in the Championship Grand Final and the 1895 Cup Final at Wembley and hopefully winning most games would be a nice feeling to be a part of that.”

Though the 33-year-old is keen to play a starring role in Wakefield’s rebuild, he is under no illusions that he is in twilight of his career.

However, Griffin has plans in place once he does hang up his boots.

“I’ve had things in the pipeline for a while. I graduated from university last November with a degree in strength and conditioning.

“I’m looking to get into strength and conditioning with a club once I finish. It’s something I am passionate about and something I feel I can be good at.

“It will keep me involved in the game. I don’t want to be a coach in terms of being a head coach, I don’t enjoy the game enough to do that!

“I like training and that kind of stuff so that’s where I see my future lies after playing.”

