Castleford Tigers fight off interest to secure important Jason Qareqare signature

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have fended off interest to secure the future of Jason Qareqare.

The Fiji international, who is currently sidelined with injury, has penned a new two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

A product of the youth system, Qareqare has worked his way through Scholarship, Academy and Reserves before finding his home in the first team. An exciting young player, with plenty to come and plenty already proven at the highest level.

Director of rugby, Danny Wilson spoke about the re-signing of Jason and of the young Winger’s journey so far: “Jason is and exciting player. Fans love him and he loves them. He can score tries and he’s quick and exciting so I’m pleased we’ve got him with us.”

“To keep people like Jason in the squad is huge. Again another player that had a lot of Super League interest so very very excited that he has committed his future to Castleford again.”

“It just shows that this club can produce players and that’s testament to the work that’s been ongoing with it with the current setup but also with the people that have been in post previously. They’ve done a good job with Jason and we’re very excited that is is with us for the next few years.”

