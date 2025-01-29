Ex-Hull FC pair receive mammoth bans following punch and biting charges

THREE players appeared at independent Operational Rules Tribunals on January 28 following incidents in pre-season and Betfred Challenge Cup fixtures, with the following results.

Connor Wynne of Featherstone Rovers was suspended for six matches, and fined £250, after pleading guilty to a Grade E charge of punching in a pre-season fixture against Goole Vikings on January 14.

Jeylan Hodgson of Goole Vikings was found guilty of a Grade E charge of biting in the same fixture – the tribunal rejecting his not guilty plea. Hodgson was also suspended for six matches, and fined £75.

Josh Thompson of York Acorn was suspended for four matches after pleading guilty to a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie against GB Police on January 19.