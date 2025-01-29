London Broncos grant release request to prop

LONDON BRONCOS have granted a release to Harry Stevens, after the prop forward requested to leave.

Stevens, who was one of 12 contracted to the Broncos ahead of the 2025 Championship season, had been with London since the age of 15.

The forward has progressed through the Broncos’ academy before signing a three-year deal in 2023.

That now leaves the Broncos with just 11 contracted players as head coach Mike Eccles attempts to build a squad capable of competing in the second tier in 2025.

Stevens’ next move has yet to have been revealed.