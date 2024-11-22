Ex-Hull FC playmaker Morgan Smith finds new club

FORMER Hull FC halfback Morgan Smith has signed for Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Eagles, which sees him become the South Yorkshire club’s fifth new signing ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

The halfback has made 40 appearances in Super League over the last two seasons, but he makes a return to the Championship for the first time since he scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for Featherstone Rovers during the 2022 campaign.

Over the last two years, he spent a season in West Yorkshire with Wakefield Trinity, before he moved across to East Yorkshire to join Hull FC, where he made 26 appearances last season for the Black and Whites.

