Jake Connor’s replacement at Huddersfield Giants revealed as Luke Robinson announces squad numbers

JAKE CONNOR’S replacement at Huddersfield Giants has now been revealed as new head coach Luke Robinson hands recent recruit Jacob Gagai the number 1 shirt.

Fellow new recruit Tom Burgess has been given the number 10 jersey.

Newly-capped England International Oliver Wilson moves to number eight, followed by new hooker Zac Woolford who has been handed number 9.

Sam Halsall has been given number 5 and Jake Bibby slots into the number 3 shirt, with Liam Sutcliffe, who joins from Hull FC, taking 4.

Completing the Giants’ backline is the 2024 top try scorer Adam Swift, who continues with number 2 and is shortly set to return to full training following his injury.

Taking the number 13 is Harry Rushton, who is also rewarded for his strong performances since making the move from Australia.

Huddersfield born George King – the current Ireland Captain – takes number 16, joining his hometown club from Hull KR and Leroy Cudjoe has decided to keep number 21.

